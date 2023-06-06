At Goa meet, G20 group to discuss financial resilience 

The third G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group (IFAWG) is meeting in Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday under the Indian G20 presidency to deliberate on emerging issues, including the global financial safety net (GFSN) and debt vulnerabilities.

Approximately 100 delegates from G20 members, invitee countries, and various international organisations will participate in the two-day meeting.

The meeting includes various thematic sessions covering key priority areas.

“These include strengthening the GFSN, addressing global debt vulnerabilities, strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, and strengthening financial resilience through sustainable capital flows, assessing the macro-financial implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies, among others,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

It said the Indian G20 presidency strives to give a voice to low-income and developing countries that are not represented at the G20 table and highlight issues of key concern to the Global South.

On Tuesday, a high-level seminar titled “Towards Orderly Green Transition – Investment Requirements and Managing Risks to Capital Flows” will be held to facilitate an in-depth discussion on green capital flows and emerging markets.

The discussions in this meeting will further inform the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) meeting scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.