At core of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to create wealth, values for humanity, says PM Modi

March 11, 2021 11:44 AM

In the recent past, when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them, he said.

India is humbled that vaccines made in India are going around the world, he said. (File image)

Asserting that a self-reliant India is good for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that at the core of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to create wealth and values “not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity”.

Speaking at the launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s ‘Bhagavad Gita’ via video conferencing, the prime minister said 1.3 billion people of India have decided their course of action which is that they are going to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant.

“In the long term, only a self-reliant India is in everyone’s interest. At the core of Atmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Atmanirbhar Bharat is good for the world,” he said.

“Our scientists worked in a quick time to come out with vaccines. Now, India is humbled that vaccines made in India are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what the Bhagavad Gita teaches us,” the prime minister stressed.

He said when the Bhagavad Gita was born there was conflict and many feel that humanity is passing through similar conflict and challenges now, Modi said.

“The world is fighting a tough battle against a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. The economic and social impacts are also far reaching. In such a time, the path shown in Bhagavad Gita becomes ever relevant,” he asserted.

It could provide strength and direction to once again emerge victorious from the challenges humanity faces, he said

“In India, we saw many instances of this. –our people-powered fight against COVID-19, the outstanding spirit of the people, the courage of citizens, one can say that behind this is a glimpse of what the Gita highlights,” he said.

Noting that E-books are becoming very popular specially among the youth, Modi said, therefore, this effort will connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

The beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility, he said.

