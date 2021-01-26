  • MORE MARKET STATS

Assam govt gave jobs to 80,000 youths since 2016: Governor

By: |
January 26, 2021 3:35 PM

The Assam government has provided jobs to over 80,000 unemployed youths in the last four-and-half years, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

The jobs given include permanent and contractual appointments.

The Assam government has provided jobs to over 80,000 unemployed youths in the last four-and-half years, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said while hoisting the tricolour here on Tuesday. This includes permanent and contractual appointments, he said. Moreover, the retirement age of 46,150 teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) who have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), state pool teachers, contractual teachers of secondary schools, and several thousand employees engaged under National Health Mission has been extended to 60 years, Mukhi said.

In its election manifesto in 2016, the BJP had promised to give 25 lakh new jobs to the people of the northeastern
state. The governor said, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has been taking exemplary measures for fulfilling
the promise of providing a corruption-free state. “My government has so far arrested 229 government officers under corruption-related cases…unearthed several scams in welfare schemes implemented prior to 2016 and detected and deleted around 14 lakh bogus beneficiaries in MGNREGA,” he said.

Related News

Lauding the state government’s efforts in fighting COVID-19, Mukhi said, financial assistance of Rs 4,000 was provided to over 3.89 lakh people of Assam who were stranded in different states during the lockdown. “I am happy to inform that under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, various industrial units of the state have received loans amounting to Rs 1,800 crore to tide over the COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

In order to protect the interests of the indigenous people, the Assam government has given land rights to 3.34 lakh people in the last four-and-half years, Mukhi said. Because of his health condition, the governor delivered a truncated version of his 22-page speech and concluded the address in just five minutes. The 72nd Republic Day programme here was a subdued affair in the wake of the pandemic and the main celebrations at Veterinary College playground in Khanpara was over in 35 minutes.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Assam govt gave jobs to 80000 youths since 2016 Governor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA, says UK minister
2USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties
3Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure