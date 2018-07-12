Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2019 to focus on women’s role, digital economy

2016 APEC meet in Peru. (AP)

The digital economy and women’s role in economic growth will be addressed at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meet in Chile in 2019, authorities have said. Rodrigo Yanez, director general of international economic relations of Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement on Wednesday during a press meet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The theme of women and economic growth will be brought up for the first time as an APEC priority. Increased participation of women in the economy and international commerce will help reduce gender gaps, Yanez said. He said APEC 2019 will encourage capacity for an inclusive digital economy, to improve statistical conditions as well as consumer confidence rates in the use of digital tools, he said.

Regional connectivity will help establish more fluid, dynamic and inclusive commerce, the official said. About 20,000 delegates from 21 APEC member countries were likely to participate in more than 200 meetings in 2019, Yanez said. Chile last hosted an APEC meeting in 2004.