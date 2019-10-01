As floods ravage Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, state governments have less money to fight back this year

The government’s capital expenditure budget for irrigation and flood control has shrunk 7.7 per cent on-year this fiscal year. 

The CWC has explained that a severe flood situation occurs when the river’s water level is equal to or greater than the forecasting site’s danger level but below the forecasting site’s highest flood level. However, going by the above definition, many parts of India are hit by a severe flood situation.

The state governments play a major role before, during and after the flood. River basin management, and making resilient structures for flood mitigation; flood preparedness strategies; flood preparedness planning; and making an action plan for flood preparedness are major aspects to tackle floods, according to the National Institute of Disaster Management. To take care of the above mentioned steps, the state government is largely responsible and thus reducing the budgeted expenditure on irrigation and flood control may act as a roadblock in early preparation to fight with calamities like floods.

