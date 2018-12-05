As farmers protest, Modi government showcases how it’s addressing rural distress born out of Congress rule

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, India had 3.8 lakh kilometre of regular roads, government said.

Amid protests by multiple-farmer organisations, Modi government has put out its achievements in the rural infrastructure since taking over four years ago. NDA is filling the gap which the previous Congress governments created by their ‘anti-farmer’ policies, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. He also shared some numbers showcasing how its actions are helping in addressing rural distress.

Roads

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, India had 3.8 lakh kilometre of regular roads, government said. However, by November 2018, the figure hit 5.7 lakh kilometre, a surge of 1.9 lakh kilometre, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in an article posted on Facebook.

Household electrification

As of 2013-14, nearly 70 percent of the 17.47 crore rural households were electrified in the first 67 years of Independence. However, 16.53 lakh households or 95 percent have been electrified by November 2018, government said.

Rural housing

Even as UPA constructed nearly 10 lakh houses for the poor in rural areas in its final year, it has surged four-and-a-half times to 45 lakh houses being built at present, the government said.

In the same article, Arun Jaitley slammed the previous Congress governments for rural distress and problems faced by farmers currently. The problems related with farmers didn’t start under the current NDA government, but before this government took over in 2014, he added. Inadequate investment in rural infrastructures including rural roads and irrigation schemes during the last Congress governments raised the problems for farmers, he also said.

“Removing the agrarian distress and improving the quality of life in rural areas can’t be done by slogans alone. From 1971 onwards, the Congress policy was slogans and not resources. The NDA has pumped in resources into the rural areas,” Arun Jaitley further said.