title-bar

Arvind Panagariya’s mantra to Modi to spur economy: privatise one PSU every week

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 4:09:20 PM

It is feasible for the government to privatise one public sector undertaking or PSU every week, Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog and a noted economist has recommended to the BJP led NDA.

china job creation model, job creation in india, Arvind Panagariya, Arvind Panagariya suggestion for next govt, Arvind Panagariya suggestion for job creation, election 2019, general election 2019, NITI Aayog, नीति आयोग, अरविंद पनगढ़िया, भारत में नौकरियां, मोदी सरकार, पीएम मोदी, चुनाव 2019, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019Arvind Panagariya recommends privatising of one PSU every week

It is feasible for the government to privatise one public sector undertaking or PSU every week, Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog and a noted economist has recommended to the BJP led NDA which saw a sweeping success in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said the government should speed up the privation of PSUs. The cabinet already approved the privatisation of more than 2 dozens of PSUs on the recommendations of think tank Niti Aayog last year.

In the first hundred days of its rule, the new government should give a very strong signal for its commitment to reforms, Panagaria said in an interaction with ET Now. He added that the government can do so by doing a number of things which can be on the budget when it is presented in June or July this year.

Before the budget presentation, the government can also announce a number of things. It can announce 25 per cent corporate tax as it had committed earlier, Panagariya said while further adding that the exemptions should be ended so that the actual collection of tax doesn’t suffer. Notably, the government had extended 25 per cent tax for the corporates having a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore in February 2018.

The government can also roll back trade tariffs it had announced in the last two years which are inconsistent with its pro-reform stance.

Praising the February 12 circular, Panagariya said the Jet Airways issue is being resolved speedily because of that circular which is related to banking regulation act. “It is on the strength of that circular that the issue of Jet Airways moves so rapidly, that the promoters were actually let go within a short period of time,” Panagariya said. The NPA clean-up needs to be sped up and the government had huge success in that. The acceleration in IBC, which has already happened, is unprecedented in the 70-year history. In a bid to boost private investment, credit offtake needs to take place in a big way and for that, the government needs to infuse capital in the Public Sector Banks, Panagariya said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Arvind Panagariya’s mantra to Modi to spur economy: privatise one PSU every week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition