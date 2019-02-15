Arun Jaitley to resume charge as Finance Minister, President confirms appointment

By: | Updated: February 15, 2019 1:00 PM

On January 23, the charge of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs was given to Piyush Goyal on a temporary basis.

Arun Jaitley, Arun Jaitley to resume as FM, finance minister, finance ministry, ram nath kovind, corporate affairsJaitley had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block – the seat of Finance Ministry – on August 23, 2018. (IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that the Finance and Corporate Affairs portfolios be assigned to Union minister Arun Jaitley, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said on Friday. Jaitley, who left for New York on January 13 after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer, returned home last week after undergoing medical treatment.

On January 23, the charge of the Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs was given to Goyal on a temporary basis. He attended a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the Pulwama attack in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed.

First on Financial Express Online: 

Arun Jaitley to resume duty as Finance Minister by 18 Feb; appointment note likely soon

Jaitley had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block – the seat of Finance Ministry – on August 23, 2018. Even then, Goyal had manned the ministry for about 100 days. In September 2014, he underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Arun Jaitley to resume charge as Finance Minister, President confirms appointment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition