Arun Jaitley shows in figures why he thinks Modi-led NDA is best government post-liberalisation

The average GDP growth of 7.3 per cent during the five years of the government is on a much larger base than the previous governments, he also said. Finance minister Arun Jaitley (File photo)

Modi-led NDA government is the best regime compared to any preceding period on economic front post- liberalisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. While the GDP growth has remained the highest, inflation fell to its lowest level in the five years of Modi rule, he said in a blog. “If we analyse India’s GDP growth & inflation during post-liberalisation period i.e. since 1991, during the period 2014-19 GDP growth of 7.3% & inflation 4.6 stand most remarkable, which has improved the quality of life of a large number of Indians,” Arun Jaitley said.

The average GDP growth of 7.3 per cent during the five years of the government is on a much larger base than the previous governments, he also said. Even the fiscal discipline has remained the best, he noted.

Arun Jaitley said that under PV Narasimha Rao (1991-92 to 1995-96), GDP growth and inflation figures stood at 5.1 per cent and 10.2 per cent, respectively. The same figures were recorded at 5.8 per cent and 8.1 per cent under H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral (1996-97 to 1997-98), he added.

GDP and inflation figures were 5.9 per cent and 5.4 per cent under Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1998-99 to 2003-04), he also said. Under the two successive terms of Manmohan Singh (2004-05 to 2008-09 and 2009-10 to 2013-14), while GDP figures stood at 6.9 and 6.7 per cent, inflation numbers were 6.7 and 10.1 per cent, respectively, he noted.

Also read: Sensex surges 465 points, Nifty gains 1.4%; three key factors behind the rally

He further said that when Modi came to power, India was the tenth largest economy in GDP terms in the world. Presently, the fifth, sixth and seventh largest economies namely the United Kingdom, France and India are within a very narrow range.

“This will conclusively ensure that India, at the end of the next Financial Year, could possibly be the fifth largest economy in the world,” the Finance Minister said.