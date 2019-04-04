Arun Jaitley’s new poll promise: Interest rates will fall more if BJP re-elected

Voting in India’s general election begins next week.

India’s finance minister said on Thursday that if re-elected the government would continue with fiscal consolidation and pursue policies to enable further reduction in interest rates, after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Speaking at an industry event, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said the government would look at reducing the goods and services tax on cement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term in a general election that will begin next week. Voting will be staggered across the country over several weeks and the result will be known on May 23.