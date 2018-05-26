Arun Jaitley gives 4-year report card, says India transformed from being ‘fragile five’ to ‘bright spot’

Good governance and good economics have been blended with good politics, says Arun Jaitley. (Image: Reuters)

Four years of Modi government: Good governance and good economics have been blended with good politics and have transformed India from being ‘fragile five’ to ‘bright spot’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, giving the report card of NDA government’s four years in power. From scam-free governance to putting the social sector on priority to the management of the economy, Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook note that the country’s mood from despair has transformed into hope and aspirations.

“India, which was on the verge of becoming a ‘basket case’ has today been transformed into the fastest growing major economy in the world and is likely to hold that position in the years to come,” Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook note titled ‘My Reflections on the NDA Government after Completion of Four Years in Power’.

Arun Jaitley, who underwent a successful kidney transplant at the AIIMS on May 14, was shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday and he was recovering. Piyush Goyal has been given the additional charge for handling the finance ministry until Arun Jaitley recovers.

“The enactment and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the impact of demonetisation, effective tax compliance are all steps against black money, steps which are formalising the Indian economy. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has changed the lender-creditor relationship,” Arun Jaitley said, adding that India has to transform from a tax non-compliant society to a tax-compliant society for cleaning up of the economy.

He highlighted MUDRA Yojana, Crop Insurance Scheme and expenditure on rural roads among other initiatives that the government undertook in last four years. The Finance Minister said that the infrastructure expenditure to this year has increased by 134 percent during the current year. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The Congress President must remember that taxes don’t go into the pocket of the government.”

Recently, Congress President Rahul Gandhi gave fuel challenge to the government, asking to cut petrol and diesel prices in the country.