Arun Jaitley addresses global investors on reforms, economic outlook

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 8:49 PM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is visiting the US to attend the IMF-World Bank meeting, addressed investors in New York on issues concerning reforms and economic outlook.

Arun Jaitley addresses global investors on reforms, economic outlook (Twitter Image)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is visiting the US to attend the IMF-World Bank meeting, addressed investors in New York on issues concerning reforms and economic outlook. The investor round-table talks on the topic ‘India’s reforms & economic outlook’ were organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), industry chamber CII, and US stock exchange Nasdaq on Tuesday. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg also attended the round-table meet.

The minister would travel to Washington for attending the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from April 12 to 14.

Among others, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is also slated to attend the IMF-World Bank meetings. The minister is likely to return on April 15. This is Jaitley’s first official visit overseas after he underwent a renal transplant surgery in May 2018. He had travelled to the US in January this year for medical treatment.

