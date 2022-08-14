APEDA initiates pilots to boost export of agricultural products under ODOP

To boost unique agricultural products under the one district one product (ODOP) programme, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has initiated pilots in seven districts across five states for providing necessary infrastructure and financial assistance through convergence mode.

The districts where the pilots have been initiated include Lucknow (mango) in Uttar Pradesh; Nagpur (mandarin orange), Nasik (onion), Sangli (grapes) in Maharashtra, Krishna (mango) in Andhra Pradesh ,Kumuram Bheem (millets) in Telangana and Dharamapuri (millets) in Tamil Nadu.

In identified clusters, APEDA in collaboration with the ministry of food processing is organising sensitisation workshops of farmer producer organisations (FPOs), farmer producer companies (FPCs) and self-help groups (SHGs) for boosting exports of unique agricultural products from these districts.

The focus of the ODOP initiative was to converge various schemes being implemented by agriculture, food processing, animal husbandries along with the commerce ministry to create necessary infrastructure for increasing exports.

“Providing market access for chosen products, hand holdings of farmers or FPOs for harnessing export potential are part of the initiative to ensure that each district in the country emerges as a major export hub for chosen agricultural products,” an official said.

Through a preliminary survey, the identified districts are being assessed for identifying key challenges in terms of infrastructure available and current challenges in exports of agricultural products from the particular district.

“Through facilitating buyers and sellers to meet with FPOs, FPCs and cooperatives, we have facilitated exports of more than 50 products under ODOP,” M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, told FE.

Angamuthu said convergence of the programme would allow access of the farmers and exporters to common facilities such as cooling chamber and pack houses and other infrastructure along with capacity building of key stakeholders in the exports value chain.

Under ODOP, the government is aiming to converge resources from various centrally sponsored schemes — Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, National Food Security Mission, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and various initiatives of the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

APEDA has also formed export promotion forums for boosting exports of grapes, onions, mango, banana, pomegranate, floriculture, rice, dairy products and nutri-cereals.

Towards integration with ODOP initiative, APEDA in association with Invest India and Indian missions abroad have been organising various events such as mango festivals to promote India’s agricultural products exports.

In the first quarter of the 2022-23, the exports of APEDA basket products such as rice, fruits, vegetables, processed food and dairy products rose by 31% $ 7.4 billion from $ 5.6 billion reported during the same period previous fiscal.

For the current fiscal, an export target of $ 23.56 billion has been fixed by APEDA for the agricultural and processed food products basket.