Any ban on non-tobacco products sale to hit livelihood, say micro retailers

Small retailers selling non-tobacco products today asked the Lucknow municipal corporation not to impose restrictions on their business, saying it would adversely affect their livelihood.

Small retailers selling non-tobacco products today asked the Lucknow municipal corporation not to impose restrictions on their business, saying it would adversely affect their livelihood. “We are shocked to learn from recent media reports that city authorities want to prevent micro-retailers from selling non-tobacco products. Further, micro retailers engaged in the selling of tobacco products will have to take a licence, causing problems to them,” Uttar Pradesh Pan and Tambakhu Utpad Vikreta Sangh president Kamlesh Chaurasia said.

He claimed that the organisation represents more than 1.5 lakh traders, retailers and panwallas selling tobacco products in the state. “We appeal the government to protect micro retailers from this life-threatening situation. If such a move is implemented, small retailers will be forced to resort to desperate activities to survive, which will make these affected members of the society more vulnerable,” the organisation said.

According to media reports, the government is planning to impose restrictions to prevent micro-retailers from selling non-tobacco products. The move, it is stated is aimed at curbing sale of tobacco products to minors from these shops, which besides tobacco also sold other daily items like bread, milk etc.