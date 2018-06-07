Another shot in arm for Modi government as maternal mortality rate declines by 22%

Maternal mortality is defined as the death of woman while she is pregnant or within 42 days of pregnancy termination. (Reuters)

In a major boost to the government, India has shown impressive gains in reduction of maternal mortality with 22 percent reduction since 2013. Maternal mortality ratio has declined from 167 per 100,000 live births in 2011-2013 to 130 per 100,000 live births in 2014-2016, according to a special bulletin from the Sample Registration System. Now, 1000 less women die of pregnancy-related complications each month in country. The decline has been most significant in Empowered Action Group (EAG) States and Assam from 246 to 188. Among the Southern States, the decline has been from 93 to 77 and in the other states from 115 to 93, according to the bulletin.

What is maternal mortality?

Maternal mortality is defined as the death of woman while she is pregnant or within 42 days of pregnancy termination, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes.

SRS figures

There were about 12,000 lesser maternal deaths in the year 2016 when compared with 2013 with total number of maternal deaths for the first time coming down to 32,000, according to the SRS Bulletin. It turns out that every day 30 more pregnant women are now being saved in India as compared to 2013.

“The latest SRS figures reveal that we have gone beyond the MDG target of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 139 by 2015 and have reached 130. I congratulate the Ministry and the States for their joint efforts,” Union Health Minister, JP Nadda said.