Anil Kumar Jain appointed as new coal secretary

IAS Anil Kumar Jain

The Central government has appointed Anil Kumar Jain as the new coal secretary. The 1986 batch IAS officer from of the Madhya Pradesh cadre will be replacing Sumanta Chaudhuri. Jain has been additional secretary, Niti Aayog, where he specialised in the energy sector.

The development closely follows the coal ministry recently rejecting the recommendations of a Niti Aayog high-level committee on ramping up coal production. The panel had suggested putting an end to captive coal block allocation and conducting auctions only for commercial mining. It had also recommended the revision of a number of Acts to enable offering of coal blocks on exploration-cum-production lines on a revenue-sharing basis.

The coal ministry had argued that the proposed method of allocation ‘is fraught with danger of losing government revenue that

was precisely the raison d’etre of action leading to cancellation of mines on court intervention’.