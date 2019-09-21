Anil Kumar Jain appointed as new coal secretary

The development closely follows the coal ministry recently rejecting the recommendations of a Niti Aayog high-level committee on ramping up coal production.
The Central government has appointed Anil Kumar Jain as the new coal secretary. The 1986 batch IAS officer from of the Madhya Pradesh cadre will be replacing Sumanta Chaudhuri. Jain has been additional secretary, Niti Aayog, where he specialised in the energy sector.
The development closely follows the coal ministry recently rejecting the recommendations of a Niti Aayog high-level committee on ramping up coal production. The panel had suggested putting an end to captive coal block allocation and conducting auctions only for commercial mining. It had also recommended the revision of a number of Acts to enable offering of coal blocks on exploration-cum-production lines on a revenue-sharing basis.
The coal ministry had argued that the proposed method of allocation ‘is fraught with danger of losing government revenue that
was precisely the raison d’etre of action leading to cancellation of mines on court intervention’.
Do you know What is Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt, Finance Commission Grants & Other Transfers, Economic Survey, State Finance Commission? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.