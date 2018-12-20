Angel tax notices abound, Suresh Prabhu takes note

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 1:15 AM

With no let-up on the trend of notices being sent to start-ups over so-called 'angel tax,' the commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday tweeted that he has taken due cognisance of the issue.

Suresh Prabhu (File photo)

“We have taken up the issue,” Prabhu said in a tweet replying to chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai, who had earlier tweeted: “Draconian Angel tax torturing start-ups: It’s killing genuine innovation.”

These notices consider the value of funding received by start-ups, which is over and above the enterprise value, as ‘income from other sources’ and hence taxable. However, while the tax department looks at traditional methods like discounted cash flows for estimating the value of a company, entrepreneurs say this method is redundant and outdated in new areas, especially start-ups operating in the technology space.

Section 56 of the Income Tax Act says that where a closely held company issues its shares at a price more than its fair market value, the amount received in excess of the fair market value will be charged to tax as ‘income from other sources’.

