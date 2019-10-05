Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp farmers join Walmart’s blockchain pilot for exports to US

In Andhra Pradesh, the state government is encouraging farmers to improve quality and comply with stringent US monitoring programmes to win the trust of US retailers and consumers.

Walmart is piloting blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability of shrimp sourced from Andhra Pradesh and shipped to select Sam’s Club locations in the US. The pilot project is the first known use of blockchain to track shrimp exports from the farmer to an overseas retailer.

Ultimately, it will help seafood farmers in the region to strengthen the shrimp supply chain and reinforce customer trust in the product. For the pilot project, the company worked with Andhra Pradesh-based seafood processor Sandhya Aqua and US-based supplier Stanley Pearlman Enterprises, to add the shrimp supply chain to the blockchain-enabled IBM Food Trust and create shared value for the entire shrimp farm-to-table continuum.

Walmart has collaborated with IBM on the use of blockchain technology to enhance global food traceability

since 2017. Blockchain is a way to digitise data and share information across a complex supply chain network in a secure and trusted manner. It can monitor food safety procedures throughout the growth and processing of shrimp.

“We’re committed to doing business in India in a way that helps drive economic opportunity in local communities,” Paul Dyck, vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart, said in a statement.

“Through this pilot, we are working with our partners and leveraging our global strengths to provide access to blockchain’s innovative technology which will benefit local farmers and producers, help to transform the food system and also provide a quality product that delights our customers,” he added.

Shrimp is India’s largest agricultural export with the US as its largest market, taking a 46% share of total shrimp exports by value in 2018. In Andhra Pradesh, the state government is encouraging farmers to improve quality and comply with stringent US monitoring programmes to win the trust of US retailers and consumers.

“This end-to-end blockchain pilot is the first-of-its-kind in India and has the potential to create long-term economic opportunity for the shrimp farming community in Andhra Pradesh, directly benefiting farmers through new skills training and development,” Chowdary Kunam, MD, Sandhya Aqua, said in a statement.