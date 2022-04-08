Andhra Pradesh stamps & registration revenue up 35% in FY22

The Andhra Pradesh registration and stamps department raked in revenue of 7,327.24 in FY22, which was 91% of the target and 35% more than that recorded in the previous year. The revenue also crossed 1,000 crore in March.



At the time bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014-15, the department had recorded revenue of 2,874.44 crore. TIt grew to 3,585.12 crore in 2015-16, 3,457.96 crore in 2016-17, 4,242.23 crore in 2017-18, 4,724.75 crore in 2018-19 and 4,895.15 crore in 2019-20.



In FY21, the revenue recorded was 5,399.41 crore, as against the target of 6,336 crore (85.22%). The FY22 collection of 7.327.24 was thus nearly 2,000 crore higher than the previous year.



No market value revision has been carried out in the last two years, since the government is committed to the welfare of the people and the growth of the real estate sector, as per Rajat Bhargava, special chief secretary, Andhra Pradesh.

