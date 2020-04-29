Andhra Pradesh government to set up digital kiosks for farmers

The state government has already implemented Rythu Bharosa scheme under which it has provided Rs 13,500 per farmer family.

The Andhra Pradesh government is setting up 11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres with digital kiosks for integrating agriculture inputs and advisories, to assist farmers. These centres, which will be set up in a phased manner by June, are virtual shops for large retailers and other bulk buyers to take orders from farmers and will have model products on display.

Besides, the state government will create new bank accounts for some 56 lakh farmers and issue 1.12 crore credit/debit cards to them by the next kharif season to enable them to avail crop loans and other government benefits.

“Farmers are expecting quality seeds and it is our responsibility to supply them without any irregularities,” chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said after a review meeting. Rythu Bharosa centres are a one-stop shop for supply of government-certified agriculture inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, animal husbandry and fisheries inputs and will have an attached knowledge centre for giving scientific farm advisories to farmers at all mandal levels.

“These centres will work in coordination with village secretariats. Agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, veterinary assistants and doctors, along with revenue officials would be available at these centres. Measures will be taken to ensure bankers too are available at these centres,” Reddy added.

The state government has already implemented Rythu Bharosa scheme under which it has provided Rs 13,500 per farmer family. A total of 46 lakh farmers, including tenant farmers were provided the amount in instalments. The YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme is a welfare scheme under which financial assistance is provided to the farmers.