Andhra Pradesh gets 1st rank in Ease of Living Index under AMRUT

Andhra Pradesh has topped the chart in the ‘Ease of Living Index’ rankings under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), followed by Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said on Monday. At a National Dissemination Workshop on ‘Ease of Living Index’ here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the index will encourage all cities to move towards an “outcome-based” approach to urban planning and management, and promote healthy competition among cities.

According to the ministry, Andra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were awarded the three best performing states under AMRUT. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, AMRUT aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.

“The Ease of Living Index seeks to assist cities in undertaking a 360-degree assessment of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats,” Puri said. He said this exercise marked a “major milestone” in India’s goal to promote evidence-based planning and action towards sustainable urbanisation.

The minister hoped that the National Dissemination Workshop would provide an opportunity for states and cities to offer their valuable suggestions and also use lessons learnt from the previous index rankings to ensure a more robust methodology in the future. Till last month, piped water connection has been provided to more than 24 lakh households across the country under the AMRUT.