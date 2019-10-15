Andhra govt increases Bandhu amount, term period

The scheme will be named YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and will benefit 67,5000 farmers.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase the amount of farmer welfare scheme, Rythu Bharosa, from `12,500 to `13,500 annually and implement it for five years instead of the promised four years. The flagship scheme will be formally launched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kaktur in Nellore district on October 15, where the first instalment will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The scheme will be named YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and will benefit 67,5000 farmers. It was originally planned for four years with 50,000 beneficiaries which has now been increased to five, according to a statement from the CM’s office. “After a thorough discussion and taking the opinions of experts and representatives of various farmer organisations, it was decided that the quantum of investment amount to farmers be raised from `12,500 to `13,500 per year,’’ the statement said.

With this enhancement, every eligible family will be getting `17,500 because of the extended and staggered periodicity. The Andhra government will also become the only government to include tenant farmers in the welfare orbit. The scheme will now benefit over 51 lakh families besides 3 lakh landless tenant farmers belonging to the SC, ST, BCs and minorities categories. All of them will get the benefit of `13,500 each.

The government agreed that the amount will be deposited in three instalments to suit farmers’ interests and necessities. It was decided that `7,500 will be deposited in May and `4,000 will be credited in October while `2,000 will be given in January during Sankranti, aggregating to `13,500 per annum.

“The previous government in its survey had wrongfully assessed that there were 43 lakh farmers and the data had many loopholes and irregularities at the entry level itself. We have corrected and fine-tuned it, included tenant farmers and the number of beneficiaries now stand at 51 lakh. Adding to this, there are about 3 lakh tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BCs and minorities who will also be covered under the scheme. We have given time till this month’s end for registration. Scrutiny of eligible candidates will be done till November end,” agriculture minister K Kanna Babu said.

“MLAs and MPs,both present and past, are not eligible for the scheme. It also does not apply to zila and mandal parishads and village sarpanches. People who are using land for aqua culture

and real estate also will not be covered under the scheme,” he added.

There are about 1.37 lakh eligible farmers who died and the government has decided to extend the scheme to the wife or to the kin, the minister said.