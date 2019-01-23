An uphill job: EPFO data too erratic to carry conviction

While these figures are cited by policymakers as proxy of jobs created (rather, they represent the pace of formalisation of jobs), the frequent, drastic revisions do make the EPFO figures suspect.
Since April 2018 the EPFO has been releasing the counts of new contributors to the fund on a monthly basis.
While these figures are cited by policymakers as proxy of jobs created (rather, they represent the pace of formalisation of jobs), the frequent, drastic revisions do make the EPFO figures suspect.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.