Amitabh Kant on slowdown: Economy may pick up in 3-4 months; focus should be on increasing exports

India should also capitalise on the opportunity presented by the US-China trade war, Amitabh Kant noted.

Even as the economy sees a slowdown, the government expects just another quarter of muted GDP number before growth starts picking up again, said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said at an event. The Modi government is receptive and taking all reform efforts to kick start growth which is expected to bottom out in the coming 3-4 months, ET Now reported him as saying at an event. India must focus more on increasing exports in the sectors of electronics and textiles. India should also capitalise on the opportunity presented by the US-China trade war, he noted. India has vast resources and skill set to make the best out of the opportunity, he added.

It comes a day after Principal Economic Advisor for Ministry of Finance Sanjeev Sanyal said that the ongoing slowdown is a unique issue in the Indian history and driven by genuine weakness in demand. India needs to grow at a real rate of 8 per cent on a sustained basis to achieve the exporting nation status, Sanjeev Sanyal said on Tuesday at an event. India must also start looking itself as an exporting nation, he added.

Also read: Modi’s personal touch in Northeast ensured sturdy development across sectors

At a separate event on Tuesday, NITI Aayog CEO had said that the structural reforms in agriculture and exports are needed to achieve high rate of growth yet again. Despite the ongoing slowdown, the fundamentals of the economy are intact which will help the government take back the economy to a higher growth trajectory, news agency PTI reported him as saying at the event. The economy had recently recorded a GDP growth at a six-year low of 5 percent in the June quarter, largely on account of weakness in the manufacturing sector.