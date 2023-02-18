Amit Mitra seeks special GST Council meet on MSMEs

Highlighting the challenges faced by small businesses in complying with the goods and services tax (GST), Amit Mitra, principal chief adviser to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a special meeting of the GST Council, to look into problems faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the indirect tax levy. Mitra’s letter comes just a day ahead of the meeting of the GST Council on Saturday.

“I urge you to call a special and exclusive meeting of the GST Council to address the case of massive over regulation and the current state of the MSMEs,” he said in the letter.

MSMEs at the grassroot level are facing challenges relating to compliance for returns, registrations, invoices, goods movement as well as IT, which requires the use of the GST portal, he further said.

“As we have moved from one GST Council to the next, with the 49th meeting to take place soon, at each meeting we have added layers and layers of rules, notifications, forms, amendments to laws, etc. These labyrinthine regulatory structures have engulfed MSMEs in particular, dragging them to an abyss,” Mitra, who was earlier also the finance minister of West Bengal, noted.

The GST regime has become complex for any businesses to navigate, let alone MSMEs, Mitra further said.

He added that 741 notifications have been issued till date, which include 395 Central tax notifications and 148 Central tax rate notifications.

Further illustrating the complexity of the tax structure, he said there are 178 prescribed forms, 65 sections of GST laws have been amended, 129 rules of Central GST have been amended and 419 major changes have been made to GST rates on goods.

He also expressed concern that inequality of wealth will pervade the GST regime and only large companies that can afford top accounting firms will remain in the tax system, while middle and smaller businesses will eventually exit due to fear of penalties and harassment.

The number of GST taxpayers has increased to over 14 million in 2022 from nearly 7 million in 2017. The government is understood to be looking into simplification of GST procedures and returns in a bid to improve compliance and enhance revenue.