Amid reports of Urjit Patel resignation, FinMin says RBI’s autonomy ‘nurtured and respected’

As the rift widens between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Finance Ministry today said it has ‘nurtured and respected’ the regulator’s autonomy, without mentioning if it has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act amid media speculation, and reports that Governor Urjit Patel may resign.

In a sign of mellowing its stand, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the central bank and the government have to work together in the “public interest”. Several media reports said that the government has invoked section 7 of the RBI Act, which gives it special powers to direct the regulator.

“For the purpose, extensive consultations on several issues take place between the government and the RBI from time to time. This is equally true for all other regulators,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

However, the Finance Ministry statement did not make any reference to the use of Section 7. Stock markets recorded a mild surged immediately upon the release of the statement, with the BSE Sensex rising 150 points intra-day.

“The government, through these consultations, places its assessment on issues and suggests possible solutions. The government will continue to do so,” it added. The conflict between the RBI and centre deepened over the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) norms, which put restrictions on the weak bank. The RBI wants to continue with restrictions, while the government want it to be relaxed so that these banks can continue to lend.

