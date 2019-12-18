Amid fall in collection, GST Council meet begins; key things on agenda

Revenue augmentation, improving compliance, one-time amnesty scheme and rebalancing of RNR and current rates are among the key issues of agenda, various media reports said.

Amid falling collection, GST Council began its 38th meeting on Wednesday which is expected to consider measures to increase mop-up for the remaining four months of the year. The meet would also be keenly watched after the reports that the Council may restructure tax slabs, even as the issue is not part of the agenda. However, it could still be a part of recommendations by a panel of tax officials, according to sources. Several opposition-ruled states have objected to the proposal and even the government has denied any such move. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said mid the reports of increasing GST rates, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that no discussions have yet taken place with regard to increasing GST rates. “The buzz is everywhere except in my office. I have had no conversations on the GST Council meeting with my team yet,” the finance minister had said in a press conference last Friday. Revenue augmentation, improving compliance, one-time amnesty scheme and rebalancing of RNR and current rates are among the key issues of agenda, various media reports said.

The meeting may also see a discussion on the recent fall in revenue collection. The GST collection in November 2019 was Rs 1,03,492 crore. Of this CGST was Rs 19,592 crore, IGST collections stood at Rs 49,028 crore, SGST at Rs 27,144 crore, and cess collection was at Rs 7,727 crore.

Meanwhile, the revenue department has urged tax officials to step up efforts to meet tax collection targets in the remaining four months of the fiscal, several media reports said. The government estimated that GST collection for the remaining four months of the fiscal needs to be an average of Rs 1.15 lakh crore monthly whereas the collection in April-November period is at Rs 1 lakh crore a month.