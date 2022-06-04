Ambani reclaims Asia’s richest tag from Adani

On the back of a strong rally in Reliance Industries’ shares, Mukesh Ambani on Friday regained his position as Asia’s and India’s richest man, beating Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani is now the world’s eighth richest with a net worth of $99.7 billion. In comparison Adani, with a net worth of $98.7 billion, is at the ninth position.

In February, Adani had overtaken Ambani as Asia’s richest person with a jump in his personal wealth. He also became the world’s biggest wealth gainer this year. RIL’s shares have surged 6.79% in a week. It has risen 16.61% in 2022 and has delivered a 27% return in the last year.

According to the list, Tesla chief Elon Musk is the world’s richest with $227 billion, followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with $149 billion, LVMH’s Bernard Arnault with $138 billion, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with $124 billion. Legendary investor Warren Buffett is fifth with a net worth of $114 billion.