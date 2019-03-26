All is not well: Private sector capital expenditure falls to lowest level in 11 years

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 6:44 PM

“Private sector capex, which peaked in FY11 at Rs 3.7 trillion, has been on a declining trend since the past seven years. And now, during FY18, it has hit its lowest level to Rs 1.5 trillion since FY07, declining 13 per cent on a year basis,” said the report.

The overall health of the private sector in India seems to be in trouble with various data pointing out towards the falling private capital expenditure. The private sector capital expenditure in India during the last financial year 2017-18 hit its lowest level since FY07. Private sector capex has also maintained its declining trend since FY11, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a recent report.

“Private sector capex, which peaked in FY11 at Rs 3.7 trillion, has been on a declining trend since the past seven years. And now, during FY18, it has hit its lowest level to Rs 1.5 trillion since FY07, declining 13 per cent on a year basis,” said the report.

The declining trend can also be backed by decline in projects sanctioned by banks and other means such as Extra Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and equity issuance, by 10 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 1.2 trillion, the report added.

The report lists certain reasons behind the declining private capital expenditure which affects the overall financial health of the companies. It includes the weak end-market demand which led to under-utilisation of capacity, high leverage in firms in sectors like steel, power and infrastructure, and delays in land acquisition and clearances.

READ ALSO: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL buys John Players brand as it looks to take on Amazon, Flipkart

However, some revival is expected on the account of increasing share of green field projects in the last six years which shows renewed confidence in the private companies, added the report.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month also pointed out towards the continuous fall in private capital expenditure for the last seven years. Since FY11, when capex plans were at the peak at Rs 370,600 crore, those are on a continuous decline. Corporate capex plans have fallen 44.90 per cent from Rs 269,900 crore in FY14 to Rs 148,700 crore, said the RBI report. This can be attributed to the economic slowdown, poor project appraisals and huge corporate leveraging, said the report.

The issue seems to be in need of urgent attention of the policy makers to revive private investments in the Indian economy which is holding back the development of the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. All is not well: Private sector capital expenditure falls to lowest level in 11 years
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition