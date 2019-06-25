Aligarh’s kachoriwala earning over Rs 60 lakh a year under GST lens for tax evasion

Representative Image

A kachoriwala in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh city is doing the rounds on the internet as he was found to have an annual turnover of more than Rs 60 lakh and still is not paying taxes, media reports said. The owner of the kachori house — Mukesh Kumar — who is speculated to earn in lakhs, has not registered himself under GST (Goods and Services Tax), the officials of a special investigating branch (SIB) of commercial tax department said, Hindustan Times reported. Mukesh Kumar operates his kachori business near Seema Talkies in Aligarh and has been running the humble looking store for more than 10 years. Mukesh begins his day in the morning and serves clients throughout the day, IANS said.

Speaking on the matter, Ravindra Pal Singh Kauntiye, Deputy commissioner, commercial tax of Aligarh range said that they had to search for the outlet and after conducting initial recce, they made an assessment of the business. The search warrant was handed to them on 21 June 2019. However, after getting hold of the shop owner, the authorities didn’t have to do much as the seller himself gave out details of his turnover which is speculated to be in lakhs.

The authorities have now served a notice to the tax evader who in his defence claimed to be a simpleton who just sells kachoris and samosas for a living. “I am not aware of all this. I have been running my shop for the past 12 years and no one ever told me that these formalities are needed,” Mukesh told the news agency IANS.

According to the latest revision in GST rules, businessmen who earn over Rs 40 lakh are required to get themselves registered under GST. the previous limit for the same was Rs 20 lakh.

A similar case was also unearthed in Punjab earlier last year where a Ludhiana pakodewala by the name “Panna Singh Pakode Wala” surrendered Rs 60 lakh as undisclosed income as he came under the lens of two branches by the Income Tax Department.