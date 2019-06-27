Aligarh kachoriwala’s defence: Have to feed 15 mouths; who will buy expensive GST kachoris?

Representative Image

The Aligarh kachoriwala, who has been doing the rounds on the internet of lately for evading tax, has come out and said that he has 15 mouths to feed and nobody will buy expensive kachoris after GST. He even denied the accusations of tax sleuths according to whom, the owner easily makes more than Rs 60 lakh annually. “They have received the wrong information, I don’t make more than Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 a day… less than Rs 12 lakh a year. This means I am not liable to do GST registration” Makhan Lal, the owner of Mukesh kachori house told The Indian Express. He also said that he is just making enough to feed 15 people of his family.

However, Bhagwan Das, the son of owner Makhan Lal, seems unperturbed by all the chaos. Speaking to the national daily, he said that even though his father and brothers are worried, it has done good to them as they have gone famous internationally. Mukesh kachori shop is run by owner Makhan Lal (70), his three sons Mukesh (40), Bhagwan Das (35) and Bunty (29) and their two helpers.

How GST sleuths uncovered tax evasions

On June 20, a special investigations branch (SIB) comprising 12 officials, had raided a famous kachori joint near Seema talkies, Aligarh on receiving a tax evasion complaint last month. The tax sleuths, after doing initial recce had come to the conclusion that the kachoriwala earns more than Rs 60 lakh annually but has done his GST registration. “Our estimate is that the owner sells aloo-kachori worth Rs 17,000-20,000 per day,” said A K Maheshwari, Commercial Tax Officer, Aligarh, The Indian Express reported.

The deputy commissioner, Commercial Tax Office also said that the investigation was conducted in three phases — peak hours (7 am-11 am), normal hours (11 am-2 pm) and dying hours (2 pm-4 pm). While the official conducting the investigation had to wait for 45 minutes at 8 am to get a plate of aloo-kachori from the eatery, the same during normal hours was 10 minutes, and during dying hours, he had to wait only a couple of minutes, R P S Kauntey, told the daily. “Even as the raid was going on, at least 45 people were eating aloo-kachori, and a 100 dough balls were being readied,” he said.