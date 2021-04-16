  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ajay Seth takes over as new Economic Affairs Secretary

April 16, 2021 1:31 PM

Ajay Seth, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, on Friday assumed charge as Secretary Economic Affairs at a time when the economy which was showing signs of recovery is being threatened by the second wave of COVID-19. Seth replaces Tarun Bajaj, who moved as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

In his previous stint at the Finance Ministry, Seth served as Deputy Secretary and Director in the Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs between 2000 and 2004.

Ajay Seth, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, on Friday assumed charge as Secretary Economic Affairs at a time when the economy which was showing signs of recovery is being threatened by the second wave of COVID-19. Seth replaces Tarun Bajaj, who moved as Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

“Ajay Seth takes charge as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi today,” the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister on April 6 appointed Seth as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

“Shri Seth is a 1987 Batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Karnataka Cadre. Mr Seth previously held charge as Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited,” another tweet said.

In his previous stint at the Finance Ministry, Seth served as Deputy Secretary and Director in the Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs between 2000 and 2004. He served as Adviser to executive director Asian Development Bank during 2004-2008.

He has served as served as Secretary Budget and Resources in the state and also as commissioner Commercial Taxes Department.

