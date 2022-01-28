Ahead of Union Budget 2022 government appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new CEA

Since the previous CEA retired last year in December, the government is expected to only present one volume of the survey instead of two volumes, which has been the tradition.

The Ministry of Finance announced Friday it has appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor ahead of the presentation of Economic Survey and Union Budget next week. The government is expected to present the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on Monday, a day before presentation of the official budget. Since the previous CEA retired last year in December, the government is expected to only present one volume of the survey instead of two volumes, which has been the tradition.

V Anantha Nageswaran, who is an academic, was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University, according to the statement. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. Nageswaran takes charge from K V Subramanian who retired after a three-year stint to pursue academics.

Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Before joining academics, he worked with investment bank Credit Suisse and Julius Baer Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.