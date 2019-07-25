Ahead of GST Council meeting, a look at taxes still not under GST

With these taxes out of the GST, the cost of businesses increase, the industry body ASSOCHAM said.

In the first goods and services tax (GST) Council meet after the general budget, several major decisions are expected to be announced from lowering on taxes electric vehicles to the rationalisation of the GST rates on lottery. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 36th meeting of the GST Council through videoconferencing today. Even as the majority of indirect taxes have already been subsumed under the GST, there are taxes that are still outside the purview of the indirect tax framework. Alcohol, petroleum, petroleum products, import duty, mandi tax, stamp duty, registry, road tax, vehicle tax, some entertainment (levied by local bodies) are some of the taxes that are still out of the framework of the GST. Even as the old state luxury tax now comes under the GST, various luxury goods and services are still taxed at the higher rates than essential items.

With these taxes still out of the GST, the cost of businesses has increased, the industry body ASSOCHAM said. ”The two-year period for keeping petroleum products outside GST is almost over. Also, these products being outside GST lead to increase in cost for businesses. Therefore, these products should be brought under the GST,” an ASSOCHAM memorandum to the GST Council has said.

Asking the government to subsume of remaining local and state taxes under GST, the memorandum said, “Subsuming Mandi Tax, Stamp Duty, Road Tax and Vehicle Tax would help streamline businesses and seamless credit of Input Tax Credit (ITC). This will reduce cascading impact of taxes.”

Meanwhile, GST completed two years of its rollout this month. It was implemented under the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on June 30, 2017 and came into effect from July 1, 2017.