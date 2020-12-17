  • MORE MARKET STATS

Agriculture, pharma exports grows during COVID-19 pandemic: Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan

By: |
December 17, 2020 4:15 PM

India's exports dipped 8.74 per cent on a yearly basis in November to $23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery.

He said that all the signs are there which reflects that India will come back to pre-COVID levels.

Exports of sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals have recorded significant growth even during COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to sustain this, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Thursday.

He said that all the signs are there which reflects that India will come back to pre-COVID levels.

Related News

“As far as exports are concerned, some sectors have done wonderfully well. Even during the slowdown, agriculture exports and pharmaceutical exports went up,” he said at an event organised by industry body PHDCCI.

But certain “other sectors have not done so well in the recovery phase and we need to sustain the sectors which have done well in this period,” he added.

He added that there is a need to focus on those sectors which have not done well so that they recover at least initially to the pre-COVID levels.

Further he said that there is a need to immediately exploit the short-term opportunities.

“There is a medium to long-term opportunities, where we need to enhance our capacities, create new capacities,” he added.

India’s exports dipped 8.74 per cent on a yearly basis in November to $23.52 billion on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Agriculture pharma exports grows during COVID-19 pandemic Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Faster coal mine operationalisation to reduce import; prevent forex expenditure: M Nagaraju
2India plans $60 billion investment in gas infrastructure: Dharmendra Pradhan
3Reforms taken by govt created solid footing for investments to take-off: DPIIT Secy