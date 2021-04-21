  • MORE MARKET STATS

Agri ministry, ICAR to promote bio-fortified varieties cereals & pulses via revamped NFSM

By: |
April 21, 2021 4:00 AM

Agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal appraised officials and scientists about the preparatory steps taken by the ministry for observance of International Year of Millets in 2023 and requisite convergence modalities, according to an official statement.

He also suggested scientists enhance the productivity of Kharif crops especially pulses and oilseeds.

Ahead of the annual Kharif conference scheduled to be held on April 30, the ministry of agriculture and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) have decided to jointly promote bio-fortified varieties cereals and pulses through the revamped National Food Security Mission (NFSM).

To address the issue of nutritional security along with food security, the agriculture ministry has already decided to change NFSM to National Food and Nutritional Security Mission (NFNSM). Agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal appraised officials and scientists about the preparatory steps taken by the ministry for observance of International Year of Millets in 2023 and requisite convergence modalities, according to an official statement.

Related News

India has been harping on popularising consumption of nutritional cereals like millets and sorghum to fight the growing incidence of hunger and has also launched a programme Poshan Abhiyan to achieve targeted results by improving its position in the Global Hunger Index ranking. In the 2020 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 94th out of the 107 countries.

At an interface workshop on Tuesday, ICAR and the agriculture ministry also resolved to plan a joint strategy for the next Kharif season, amid the prediction of normal monsoon by the India Meteorological Department. Sowing of Kharif crops starts with the onset of monsoon that normally arrives on June 1 and covers the entire country in 40-45 days.

Agarwal highlighted the need for reducing the cost of cultivation by using appropriate pest and disease-resistant varieties along with the adoption of biofortified varieties. He also suggested scientists enhance the productivity of Kharif crops especially pulses and oilseeds.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Agri ministry ICAR to promote bio-fortified varieties cereals & pulses via revamped NFSM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GST law: Taxman must not proceed to attach property in haste, says SC
2UP’s own tax revenue in FY21 just 73% of BE, down 1.6% on year
3Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh to increase cooperation in trade remedies