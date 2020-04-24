Agri market nearly doubles during lockdown; supply of onion, tomato, potato rises up to 622%

While the supplies of onion have increased by 622% between 16 March and 21 April, the supplies of potato and tomato have increased by 187% and 210% respectively. (Bloomberg image)

The number of agricultural markets that are functional has almost doubled during the lockdown. Out of 2587 main agricultural markets in the country, 1091 markets were functional at the beginning of the lockdown period on 26 March, which has increased to 2069 markets as on 21 April 2020, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Also, these markets are flooded with fresh agri supplies. While the supplies of onion have increased by 622 per cent between 16 March and 21 April, the supplies of potato and tomato have increased by 187 per cent and 210 per cent respectively.

India’s economy is hit on almost all the fronts and agriculture is one of the fields which are expected to give some cushion to the sagging economy. The prediction of a good harvest in this season had already given some relief to the farmers and the overall economy. On top of it, the prediction of 100 per cent rainfall in the current year’s monsoon has put a feather in Agri sector’s cap.

Meanwhile, in the major wheat-growing states, the status of harvesting is encouraging as about 98-99 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested in Madhya Pradesh, 88-90 per cent in Rajasthan, 75-78 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 40-45 per cent in Haryana, 35-40 per cent in Punjab and 82-84 per cent in other states. Similarly, the harvesting of pulses and potato has been completed in almost all the states.

While 100 per cent harvesting of sugarcane has been completed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab., about 92-98 per cent of harvesting is completed in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand whereas 80-85 per cent harvesting has been completed in Uttar Pradesh.