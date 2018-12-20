After Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, European Union takes this step to cut plastic use

The European Commission said once the policy is formally approved, it will be implemented over a period of two years. (Image: Reuters)

After Maharastra and Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government enforced a ban on plastic use, the European Union has also decided to put a ban on single-use plastics items like straws, plastic plates, drink stirrers, cutlery and cotton swabs, in order to combat plastic pollution that threatens oceans and marine life. In a statement, the European Commission said on Wednesday that once the policy is formally approved, it will be implemented over a period of two years.

“When we have a situation where one year you can bring your fish home in a plastic bag, and the next year you are bringing that bag home in a fish, we have to work hard and work fast,” European Commission environment commissioner Karmenu Vella said in the statement.

Major global restaurants chains and companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s and The Walt Disney Co also announced last year to ban plastic straws at their businesses.

On the World Environment Day – June 5 – India was the host nation and the theme for this year was ‘Beat plastic pollution’. It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is pushing a plan to end the use of single-use plastic in India completely by the end of 2022. In March this year, the Indian government announced to ban the manufacturing, transportation, distribution, storage and import of plastic bags as well as disposable products made from plastic and polystyrene.

After Maharashtra government enforced the ban on plastic products in June this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also followed suit in July, banning the use of plastic across the northern state.

According to the United Nations, plastic packaging accounts for about half of the total plastic waste across the world, and much of it is thrown away within just a few minutes of its first use.