After UP, Karnataka withdraws working hour extension notification

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its May 22 notification that allowed all factories, registered under the Factories Act, 1948 to extend working hours from eight to 10 hours and 60 hours a week for three months till August 22.

“Having examined the provisions further, the government of Karnataka now intends to withdraw the said notification. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Factories Act, 1948, the government of Karnataka hereby withdraws the notification with immediate effect,” the state’s labour department said in a notification on June 11.

Following a rap from the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government had earlier withdrawn its order exempting factories from the 8-hour shift per day and allowing them to extend the shift to 12 hours for a period of three months, beginning April 20.

Under Section 5 of the Factories Act, during a public emergency that is threatening the security of the country or any part of it, whether by war or external aggression or internal disturbances, a state government may issue a notification to exempt any factory or class of factories from all or any provision of the Act, except Section 67 (related to working hours), for a maximum of three months.

Various states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab, have enhanced working hours as an emergency measure with the idea of providing some relief to industries which are genuinely stressed by labour shortages and poor economic conditions.