After RCEP pull out, India looks towards these developed economies to boost exports; here are plans

To boost exports from India and to make domestic industries more competitive and proactive, the government has said that it is stepping up engagement with the EU, the US, and the UK separately. Speaking at the Exports Summit 2019, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has underlined the need for enabling and empowering the Indian industries to take advantage of global value chains. He further said that the government is working to bring more predictability to export finance, exports scheme, and productivity, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“As India moves beyond RCEP negotiations, it is directing its focus on the mature advanced economies of US, Europe, Japan, etc. while also remaining committed to bilateral trade negotiations with emerging economies,” said a report by CII. The top list of export prospects that India is aiming at are iron and steel, chemicals, motor vehicles, auto parts and components, machinery, electrical appliances, etc.

Re-thinking of the configuration of free trade zones, continued sectoral reforms, greater attention to financial resources available to companies, infrastructural improvements as well as major changes in the country’s overall trade policy are the avenues where the government and industry are working collaboratively to enhance India’s export capacity, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal said that he hopes that industry will support the government’s efforts to cut non-essential imports, reduce dependence on imported goods and will embrace domestic regulation to step up production by taking advantage of the government’s policies.