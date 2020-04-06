After lockdown, 15 states lift 11% of total foodgrain package so far

The FCI has allotted extra 121.43 lakh tonne — 110.67 lakh tonne of rice and 10.76 lakh tonne of wheat (Image: AFP)

In the last 10 days after the Rs 1.7-lakh-crore package was announced by the Centre, 15 states have lifted about 11% of the total of 40.47 lakh tonne of foodgrains earmarked as monthly additional quota under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for free distribution through ration shops.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana have lifted 3.96 lakh tonne, which is 87% of the total 4.54 lakh tonne offtake, the food ministry said in a statement. Announcing the corona package, the government had said extra five kg of rice and wheat per month to each person under the public distribution system (PDS) will distributed during April-June.

The FCI has allotted extra 121.43 lakh tonne — 110.67 lakh tonne of rice and 10.76 lakh tonne of wheat — for this purpose during this first quarter of FY21. At the economic costs of wheat and rice for FY20, this additional allocation would cost the government Rs 44,364 crore if there is 100% offtake. The total outgo may be around Rs 48,000 crore considering states will claim re-imbursement of transportation costs and dealer’s commission.

During the 12 days since start of the lockdown on March 24, the FCI has managed average daily movement of 1.41 lakh tonne of foodgrains against about 0.8 lakh tonne a day earlier before restriction. A total of 605 rakes carrying about 16.94 lakh MT food grains have been transported across the country during this period, the food ministry said in a statement.

Continuing with its efforts to ensure that enough food grain stocks are made available in every part of the country during countrywide lockdown, the FCI has set a new record in single-day movement with 70 rakes carrying 1.93 lakh tonne for two days on April 3-4. Among the producing states, Punjab accounted for about 46% of the total food grain movement at 7.73 lakh tonne followed by Haryana 3.02 lakh tonne, Telangana 2.04 lakh tonne and Chhattisgarh 1.15 lakh tonne.

Among the consuming states, maximum grain reached Uttar Pradesh (2.07 lakh tonne), followed by Bihar (1.96 lakh tonne), West Bengal (1.65 lakh tonne) and Karnataka (1.57 lakh tonne). The central pool stocks with FCI were at 55.47 million tonne — 31.23 million tonne of rice and 24.24 million tonne of wheat as on April 4.