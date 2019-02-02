After leak bomb, Bibek Debroy says govt to conduct new survey to show enough job creation

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 3:17 PM

Days after a government report that indicated four decade-high unemployment rate in FY18, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy said new national sample survey on employment would be conducted by the government.

Employment Expectations from Union Budget 2019Debroy also said the country does not have any robust statistical data on job creation after FY12.

Days after a government report that indicated four decade-high unemployment rate in FY18, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council chief Bibek Debroy said new national sample survey on employment would be conducted by the government. The survey would show that there has been “substantial job creation”, he told news agency PTI. The states are largely responsible for creating “business environment” and jobs, he also told the news agency.

“We will have a new round of the NSS which will soon be announced and I am sure that that particular survey will show that there has been substantial employment and substantial job creation,” he added.

Also read: Budget 2019: Will markets sing Modi’s tune? Takeaways for stock market, retail, institutional investors

Interestingly, it comes a day after a leaked media report citing the the ‘Periodic Labour Force Survey’ (PLFS) published by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), said the unemployment rate in India stood at 6.1 per cent in the period of 2017-18, which is a high rate in the last 45 years. The government hasn’t still officially published this report that was prepared in the month of December 2018.

Businesses upbeat after Budget 2019; will Modi govt’s final push do enough to spur investment growth?

Similarly on Friday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in the budget speech said that if the economy is doing well, jobs are also getting created.

Debroy also told PTI that the country does not have any robust statistical data on job creation after FY12.

