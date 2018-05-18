After Karnataka loss, Congress governs only 3.2% of India’s GDP; here’s how much Modi’s BJP controls

Meanwhile, the political turmoil has escalated further between BJP, Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka. (Photos from PTI)

The Indian National Congress, which in 2014 governed over 16 percent of India’s then $1.8 trillion GDP, has seen a sustained fall in its share since Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister, with the loss in Karnataka elections further eroding its base drastically. The grand old party, along with its allies, is now down to controlling just three small states that account for only 3.2 percent of its GDP, compared to 11 states that it ruled in 2014, public policy thinktank American Enterprise Institute (AEI) said in a blog post.

Congress, which ruled India for more than five decades, is in government with its allies in three states that account for mere 2.5 percent of country’s population, AEI said. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, will control 61.9 percent of GDP and 69.4 percent of population, in case it manages to retain Karnataka.

The public policy think tank also said: “Despite governance missteps such as the madcap 2016 decision to scrap nearly 90% of India’s currency by value, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party continues to grow rapidly.”

“Perennial questions about party president Rahul Gandhi’s ability to appeal to voters have only deepened over the years. In his defense, he appears better prepared than before. But he still can’t seem to close the deal with voters,” the think tank said.

Meanwhile, the political turmoil has escalated further between BJP, Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka. The Supreme Court in the latest has ordered a floor test on Saturday at 4 pm. It will be the best option to hold floor test in the Supreme Court.

In a press briefing held earlier today, the Congress party slammed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for violating the Constitution. Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order for a floor test on Saturday. Rejecting suggestions of any break in the ranks of Congress and JD(S), Siddaramaiah maintained that all their MLAs were together ahead of the floor test tomorrow.