After Ease of Business jump, Ease of Living is Modi’s real goal

After recording a jump on the ease of doing business index, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ease of living as his government’s next goal. Now, India doesn’t need an incremental growth, but a high jump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital. India last year moved 23 points in ease of doing biz to 77th place, becoming top ranked country in South Asia for first time.

The thought process of the people has to be expanded and there is a need to adopt the global best practices and build good systems, he said adding the aim of the government is to ensure ease of living in India along with ease of doing business. “I always ask this question..can we not reduce the interference of Governments in people’s lives? Let our people have the freedom to follow their own aspirations. We have abolished a lot of laws,” he added.

Along with the GST – one nation, one tax, India has also achieved one nation, one grid in the energy sector, he noted, adding arrangements have been made for one nation, one mobility card as well.

PM Modi said that people’s thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to make a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask- when is a good airport coming. “Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi said that government should have minimal role in people’s lives. “Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard,” he said.