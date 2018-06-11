After clash over Harley Davidson motorcycles, Trump now slams India over 100% import tariff

Trump also came down heavily on the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making “false statements”. (Reuters)

After coming down hard on it earlier this year over the imposition of high import duty on the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the US President Donald Trump threatened to stop trade with countries such as India for allegedly following unfair policies. “This isn’t just G7. I mean, we have India, where some of the tariffs are 100 per cent. A hundred per cent. And we charge nothing. We can’t do that. And it is going to stop or we will stop trading with them.” said Donald Trump at a press conference. Most of the countries use the US as “piggy bank”, he also alleged.

Earlier in February this year, Donald Trump had slammed India for a high import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycle, calling it “unfair”, even as India slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 percent. Trump, during a discussion with members of the Congress over steel industry, had also threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian motorcycles to the US.

He had then said that the decision of the Indian government to reduce the tariff from 75 percent to 50 percent was not enough and asked that it should be reciprocal, as the US imposes “zero tax” on the import of motorcycles.

Trump also came down heavily on the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making “false statements” and said that Washington will not endorse a G7 communique, the media reported. “Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!,” Donald Trump tweeted.

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around’. Very dishonest and weak. Our tariffs are in response to his of 270 per cent on dairy!,” Trump said in his second tweet.

On June 1 this year, America had imposed a 25 percent tariff for steel and 10 percent for aluminium on imports from the European Union (EU), Canada, and Mexico with an aim of protecting domestic producers that were vital to US security.