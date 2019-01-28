After China, US also expected to witness slowdown, repercussions to be felt around the world

Published: January 28, 2019

US and China are considered two main drivers of global growth because of the size of their economies and a less than expected GDP growth in both the countries will ring alarm bells in other emerging economies including India.

U.S. economic growth will slow this year to 2.3 percent from 3.1 percent in 2018, as the stimulative effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts wane and the federal budget deficit climbs to nearly $900 billion, congressional researchers said on Monday.

Also read| S&P Global enters China’s credit rating market amid trade war

In its latest 10-year budget and economic outlook, the Congre\ssional Budget Office said 2019 economic growth will also be affected by a projected slowdown in federal government purchases in the fourth quarter of 2019.

After this year, CBO estimates that the economy will grow at an annual average of 1.7 percent through 2023 and 1.8 percent to 2029.

Yearly budget deficits are expected to exceed $1 trillion beginning in 2022. But CBO said its cumulative deficit projection over the next decade is $1.2 trillion less than it was in early 2018, primarily because of legislative changes that included less emergency spending.

CBO said that persistently large deficits will push federal debt held by the public to 93 percent of the economy in 2029, its highest level since just after World War Two, and to about 150 percent of the economy by 2049.

