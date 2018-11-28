After banks, SFIO gets powers to request look-out circulars against Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi-type defaulters

The statutory body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which probes issues related to serious fraud in a firm. (File Photo)

Days after vesting banks with powers to keep a check on wilful defaulters by requesting the issuance of look-out circulars (LOCs), the government has now conferred the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) with the same authority. The latest development comes on account of high-profile economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Jatin Mehta leaving the country after obtaining foreign citizenship.

“…the request of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to include an officer of SFIO not below the rank of additional director (in the rank of director in the Government of India) in the list of officers who can make a request for opening a Look out Circular (LoC) has been considered and approved by the competent authority…”, the Home Ministry said in an official statement.

The statutory body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs which probes issues related to serious fraud in a firm. In August last year, SFIO was granted the power to make arrests under Section 212 (8) of the Act by an authorised officer of the body.

Recently, an investigation was launched into the debt-laden IL&FS, a financing firm which owns a consolidated debt of Rs 91,000 crore and is facing severe liquidity crunch.

Meanwhile, a few days back, the Centre authorised banks to keep tab on the wilful defaulters by requesting the issuance of look-out circulars (LOCs) against suspects even if FIRs against are yet to be filed, news agency PTI had reported.

The CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) can now make the request for issuance of LOCs to the ministry, according to changes made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The change was effected after recommendations by an inter-ministerial panel under Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.