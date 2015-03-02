After 2 decades, RBI, PM Narendra Modi govt agree to historic change in policy, set inflation target of 4 per cent

Governor Raghuram Rajan’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be deemed to have missed its target if consumer inflation is at more than 6 percent. (In picture: RBI Governor Rajan and PM Narendra Modi)

Governor Raghuram Rajan’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre have agreed to the biggest change to monetary policy since opening up of India’s economy more than two decades ago, by introducing inflation targetting to rein in a long history of volatile price rises.

In a document dated February 20 but published on the Finance Ministry website on Monday, the two sides set a consumer inflation target of 4 per cent, with a band of plus or minus 2 percentage points, by the financial year ending in March 2017.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will first aim to have consumer inflation fall below 6 per cent by January 2016. (Monetary Policy Framework Agreement: Read full report)

The changes bring closer to reality a goal pursued relentlessly by RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has said the inflation targeting, more commonly seen in developed economies, was also vital in India.

The central bank will be deemed to have missed its target if consumer inflation is at more than 6 percent or at less than 2 percent for three consecutive quarters starting in the 2015/16 fiscal year, the document also showed.

The RBI’s governor will determine the country’s key interest rates or any measures needed to achieve that inflation target. There was no mention in the document of a long-expected Monetary Policy Committee, though that is expected to be introduced at a later date.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said on Saturday the government and the RBI had agreed on a new monetary policy framework and promised to change the RBI Act, which is required to implement the changes.

Consumer prices rose an annual 5.11 percent compared with a 4.28 percent gain in December, according to data issued on February that changed the base year for measuring inflation to 2012 from 2010.

FACTBOX: India introduces inflation target in key policy overhaul

The PM Narendra Modi government and Governor Raghuram Rajan-led Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have agreed an overhaul to monetary policy that will be the most significant in a generation, with changes that include an inflation target from the fiscal year beginning in April.

Following are key features of the document published on the finance ministry’s website on Monday:

POLICY DETAIL

* India’s monetary policy framework will be operated by the central bank.

* India’s monetary policy framework will aim to “maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth”.

INFLATION TARGET

* India’s central bank will aim to bring inflation below 6 percent by Jan 2016.

* Consumer inflation target for 2016/2017 and subsequent years will be 4 percent +/-2 percentage points.

MISSING THE TARGET

* India central bank shall be seen to have failed to meet its target if inflation is more than 6 percent for three straight quarters in 2015/16 and subsequent years.

* From 2016/17, it will also be seen to have missed its target if inflation is below 2 percent for three straight quarters in 2016/17 and subsequent years.

EXPLAINING THE MISS

* If the central bank misses the inflation target, it will send a report to the government citing reasons and remedial actions. * The central bank will also need to give an estimated time-period within which it expects to return to the target level.

COMMITTEE

* The change is expected to include the introduction of a Monetary Policy Committee, but there was no detail on that in the document released on Monday.

