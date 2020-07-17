Admin expense 3 times more than expenses of research in ICAR: Tomar

The budget for ICAR is about Rs 8,000 crore.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday pointed out that salary and other administrative expenditure of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is three times more than the actual expenses of research. He added that till resource allocation improves, agriculture scientists need to think about how to produce best results in the current circumstances.

The budget for ICAR is about Rs 8,000 crore out of which Rs 6,000 crore is spent on salary, Tomar said.