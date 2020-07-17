Admin expense 3 times more than expenses of research in ICAR: Tomar

He added that till resource allocation improves, agriculture scientists need to think about how to produce best results in the current circumstances.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday pointed out that salary and other administrative expenditure of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is three times more than the actual expenses of research. He added that till resource allocation improves, agriculture scientists need to think about how to produce best results in the current circumstances.
The budget for ICAR is about Rs 8,000 crore out of which Rs 6,000 crore is spent on salary, Tomar said.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.