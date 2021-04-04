  • MORE MARKET STATS

Adequate arrangements for wheat procurement: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

April 4, 2021

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that adequate arrangements have been made for wheat procurement in the state.

Mandis are not overcrowded, he said.

He said that due to moisture in the weather, the crop is coming ten days late to the Mandis.

He said that all the farmers have been registered on the portal for bringing their wheat crop to the procurement centres. However, crops that have been harvested early would also be procured without a schedule, he added.

The purchase schedule of all such farmers would be made as per their convenience, he added.

The chief minister said that because of the moisture in wheat, there is a delay in the arrival of the crop. Though the government has started the procurement of wheat from April 1, 2021, itself, he added.

Farmers do face difficulty in the first one or two days of procurement, he said. Farmers need not worry, every grain of their crop will be purchased, the chief minister asserted.

